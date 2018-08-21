Before The Hills Revival, Get Reacquainted With All the Relationship Drama

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 11:39 AM
If you're staring at this screen before you, open up the gallery window and let the photos illuminate the words that you could not find: It's time to get reacquainted with The Hills drama.
MTV is reviving the reality series as The Hills: New Beginnings, with members of the original cast. Members of the cast, which over the years included Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge, appeared at MTV's 2018 VMAs to announce the return of their beloved series.
"Based off the docuseries that changed the landscape of TV history, The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles. With new faces in the picture and returning favorites, The Hills is back for a new beginning," MTV said in a release.
Heidi, Spencer, Audrina, Justin Bobby, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado were on hand at the VMAs for the announcement. Noticeably missing: Lauren and Kristin, who can currently be seen on E!'s Very Cavallari.
The Hills premiered in May 2006, a lot has happened since then. Get caught up on who was dating and what their drama was in our handy The Hills couple guide. See MTV's Hills announcement video above.
No premiere date for The Hills: New Beginnings was announced aside from 2019.
