Asia Argento "Strongly" Denies Sexual Assault Claim, Says Anthony Bourdain Paid Off Accuser

"I was linked to him during several years by friendship only, which ended, when subsequent to my exposure in the Weinstein case, Bennett – who was then undergoing severe economic problems and who had previously undertaken legal actions against his own family requesting millions in damages – unexpectedly made an exorbitant request of money from me," Argento's statement continues. "Bennett knew my boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, was a man of great perceived wealth and had his own reputation as a beloved public figure to protect."

"Anthony insisted the matter be handled privately and this was also what Bennett wanted," the statement reads. "Anthony was afraid of the possible negative publicity that such person, whom he considered dangerous, could have brought upon us. We decided to deal compassionately with Bennett's demand for help and to give it to him. Anthony personally undertook to help Bennett economically, upon the condition that we would no longer suffer any further intrusions in our life."