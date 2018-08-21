Post Malone's Plane Set to Make Emergency Landing After 2 Tires Blow During Takeoff

Post Malone is currently on board a private plane that's set to make an emergency landing.

TMZ reports that the 23-year-old "Rockstar" rapper left Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday heading to London after performing at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday evening. The FAA has released a statement which says, "A Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft blew two tires as it took off from Runway 24 at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey about 10:50 a.m. today. The aircraft was heading to London Luton Airport in Luton, England."

Teterboro Media Relations tells E! News that the plane did not land in Teterboro. The plane had been re-routed to Massachusetts but it is now heading to Stewart Airport in New Windsor, New York.