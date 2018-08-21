Inside Travis Scott's 2018 MTV VMAs After-Party With Kylie Jenner, Cardi B and More Celebs

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner had a date night at the 2018 MTV VMAs in New York City on Monday.

After posing separately on the red carpet, the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 26-year-old Astroworld rapper beau were spotted packing on the PDA inside Radio City Music Hall. Towards the end of the award show, Scott took to the stage to perform a medley of hits from his latest album alongside James Blake.

Later on in the night after the VMAs, Scott hosted an after-party at 1OAK NYC. "Kylie and Travis arrived together hand in hand at 1 a.m. and stayed past 4 a.m.," a source tells E! News. "They were escorted to a private table at the left of the stage with their entourages."