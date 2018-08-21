2018 MTV VMAs: Which Stylish Celebrity Slayed the Red Carpet Best?

Can you believe the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards have already come and gone?

Last night, the music industry's best and brightest stars descended upon Radio City Music Hall in New York City for one of the biggest nights in music.

The 35th annual show didn't disappoint with amazing performances by Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and many more.

While we are still reeling from all of the artists who took the stage and lit it on fire, it's the styles that these celebs rocked on the red carpet that we can't get out of our heads (not that we'd want to).

Everyone from the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer to J.Lo, who was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, stunned as they posed for pictures on the carpet and our fashion-loving hearts can barely handle all the fierce ensemble choices.

Seriously, everyone looked amazing!