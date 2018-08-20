Camila Cabello Is Officially the New Dancing Queen of the MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor...Imma let you finish, but Camila Cabello is hands-down the newest dancing queen of awards shows.

The "Havana" singer got up out of her seat during Maluma's performance at the MTV Video Music Awards and showed off her dance skills. After just a moment of coaxing, Cabello's mom Sinuhe Cabello joined her daughter for a brief waltz. The Artist of the Year and her mom looked like they were having the absolute time of their lives in the front row.

This year was Cabello's time to shine, officially dethroning Taylor Swift as Master of the Front Row Dance. Swift has been known to show off her moves at various shows, including the 2013 VMAs and 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Lest we forget the 2014 Grammys when the "Delicate" singer shimmied to Beyoncé's performance of "Drunk in Love"?

Most of the time, she's sitting next to and rocking out with bestie Selena Gomez.