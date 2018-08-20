Ariana Grande Channels The Last Supper During "God Is a Woman" Performance at MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande just spiced up her MTV Video Music Awards performance.

The Sweetener singer took the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City during the annual awards show and she was far from alone. Grande was accompanied by a group of approximately 50 diverse women of all shapes, sizes and colors during her performance of "God Is a Woman." Grande's mom, nonna (grandma) and cousin walked out with the performer holding hands at the end of the song.

The performance paid homage to The Last Supper as Grande and her fellow dancers sat at a long table, evoking Leonardo da Vinci's painting. The dancers wore crowns, sashes and bright colored pieces. In typical Grande style, the singer wore a gold, beaded two-piece outfit and knee-high boots. The set was designed with pillars and had a Renaissance feel.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress hinted at the female-centric performance in a tweet. In a photo showing her body intertwined with four other women, she wrote, "see u tomorrow."