Alex Rodriguez Is Jennifer Lopez's Biggest Fan at the MTV VMAs

Jennifer Lopez could not be more loved.

The mother-of-two and newly-minted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard recipient rocked the socks off the audience when she performed at the MTV Video Music Awards. And it was no surprise that her family was comprised the biggest fans in the crowd, especially Alex Rodriguez. The former baseball player was spotted with his phone in hand, proudly taking pictures of the artist, before he took his seat with Lopez' son Max in his lap.

Meanwhile, Max's twin sister, Emme, sat with her grandma Lupe in the crowd and clapped as her famous mom danced to her biggest hits.