Jennifer Lopez Electrifies 2018 MTV Video Music Awards With Greatest Hits Medley

Also cheering on Lopez was from the front row was none other than beau, Alex Rodriguez, who has even lent his unwavering support during rehearsal sessions for the big performance.

Jennifer called A-Rod her "twin soul" in the emotional acceptance speech, gushing, "We're mirror images of each other. My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize the sky is not the limit. The universe is infinite, and there's so much we can accomplish together with love, trust and understanding."

Prior to the show, the former MLB pro gushed on social media, "The amount of sweat, focus, drive and determination she puts in everything she does is truly inspiring. She's the embodiment of what the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award represents. A lifetime of achievement, and she still reaches for the sky every single day.

Just days ago, the 49-year-old "On the Floor" songstress touched on the importance of taking home the Video Vanguard Award in an emotional Instagram post. Jennifer referenced the music video for 2002's "Jenny From the Block" and album This Is Me... Then, writing, "At that time I truly realized that being an artist meant you have to be vulnerable and bare your heart and soul...it takes courage to do that...to really show who you are at any given moment in time...and this was me then... completely."

She continued, "And one of the things that was important for me to remind everyone of in that moment was who I am and who I will always be...don't be fooled by the rocks that I got I'm still I'm still...JENNY FROM THE BLOCK."