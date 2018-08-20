Hayley Kiyoko Tears Up After Winning "20GayTeen" MTV Video Music Award

Remember this name: Hayley Kiyoko!

Before the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off, viewers got to watch a few lucky artists earn a moon person a bit early.

During the network's official pre-show, Terrence J was happy to give Hayley the award for Push Artist of the Year.

"I'm so happy! You make me cry! I haven't even met the famous people yet and my makeup's going to be messed up," she shared with the audience while holding back tears. "Oh my gosh, there's Blake Lively."

Hayley continued, "This validates any queer woman of color that you can follow your dream and I love my fans! My fans gave this to us! We did it, 20GayTeen! 2018!"

This marks Hayley's first VMA win. In fact, tonight's award show at Radio City Music Hall marks the singer's first appearance at a VMA show. So how does one prepare for such a special night that also includes a performance?