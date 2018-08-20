Cardi B Opens 2018 MTV Video Music Awards With Newborn ''Baby''

This is Cardi's first official appearance since becoming a mom at the beginning of July. And in the weeks following, the rapper has been documenting the highs and lows of motherhood.

Most recently, she explained how hard it is to be prepared for motherhood, saying, "Like, it's something that no matter how many books you read—because I read some books for babies, and, you know, a lot of my friends gave me advice and everything—you just really have to have a baby to see."

This was evident when the artist pulled out of the 24K Magic World Tour with Bruno Mars. "As of today I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter, that six weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically," she announced on August 14.