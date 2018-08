Pete Davidson's MTV VMAs Accessory Is a Shout-Out to Ariana Grande

In Pete Davidson's eyes, Ariana Grande and him are basically married.

The comedian and singer made their official red carpet debut and in typical Petiana fashion, Pete made a subtle reference to their engagement. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the Saturday Night Live star sporting a beaded bracelet with the initials "AGD," which will be Ariana's initials once she and Pete tie the knot. He paired the accessory with a white pullover and black jeans, while Ariana wore an eye-catching metallic dress and knee-high boots.

Grande's boyfriend will be cheering on the singer from the audience of the Radio City Music Hall when she performs a single from her newly-released album, Sweetener. Not to forget, the 25-year-old is nominated for five awards tonight, including Video of the Year.