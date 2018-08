Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan Pack on the PDA at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan have made their red carpet debut!

The 18-year-old "Stay Together" singer and 21-year-old "Betrayed" rapper arrived together at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday. The couple was photographed kissing and holding hands as they made their way down the carpet. E! News confirmed earlier this month that the musical duo is an item. And, just hours ago, Miley Cyrus' younger sister and Xan released a new song together called "Live or Die."

Talking to E! News about the song at the 2018 VMAs, Noah and Xan told us that it "makes it easier" to work together as a couple and that the track is "going crazy."