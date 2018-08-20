Cardi B's 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Look Is Equal Parts Sexy and Sophisticated

She's baaack! Just over one month has passed since giving birth, and Cardi B is already showing us how the VMAs is really done.

The "I Like It" rapper walked the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday evening in a plunging, magenta gown by Nicolas Jebran that fit her enviable curves in all the right places. Cardi accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and even served some major Halle Berry vibes with a super sassy pixie cut.

Of course, Cardi had to show up (and show out!) for tonight's highly anticipated event. She is the most-nominated artist after all!

With 10 nominations in all, the 25-year-old Bronx native could win big in categories such as Artist of the Year and Best New Artist. Her "Finesse (Remix)" collaboration with Bruno Mars is nominated for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Choreography and Best Collaboration.