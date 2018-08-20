MTV Video Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 4:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It's all about the music tonight on MTV.

For those who didn't already guess, the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here meaning your favorite singers and artists are coming together for an unforgettable pop culture event.

Broadcast live at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the annual award show will not feature a host. Instead, the telecast will be jam-packed with awards, performances and more than a few surprises.

Viewers tuning in should expect to see Ariana Grande belt out a new song from her album Sweetener. Cardi B will open the show to the delight of fans. As for Jennifer Lopez, she is receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to celebrate two decades of hits.

Before the trophies are handed out and while you prepare to sing your heart out from the comfort of your couch, we have to talk about the fashion.

Take a look at our massive red carpet gallery updating throughout the night below.

Photos

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

From the good and creative to risky and wacky, we've got you covered with every outfit from head to toe.

And don't forget to watch the MTV Video Music Awards beginning tonight at 9 p.m. only on MTV.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 MTV VMAs , Red Carpet , Fashion , Music , MTV , Awards , Top Stories
Latest News

Jennifer Garner Calls Her Star on the Walk of Fame "Surreal"

Noah Cyrus, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the MTV VMAs: Noah Cyrus, Kim Petras and More

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Best Dressed Stars at the MTV VMAs 2018: Cardi B, Camila Cabello and More

ESC: Blake Lively

Blake Lively Is Taking Menswear-Inspired Fashion to Another Level—See Her 6 Latest Looks

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Jumpsuit Is Only $25

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas

Kylie Jenner Is a Lady in Red Ahead of the 2018 MTV VMAs

ESC: Trendsetters at Work, Bychari

This Trendsetter Went From $100 to Frosting Kate Hudson

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.