16 Subtle Ways to Work Leopard Print Into Your Wardrobe

A closet full of clothes and nothing to wear; you know the story.

While you might be tempted to start from scratch this fall, your bank account strongly disagrees. Instead of going from zero to one hundred, might we suggest a more financially digestible wardrobe upgrade: Leopard print accessories.

It's true, there is such a thing as going overboard when it comes to the bold print but if you implement it correctly, and in small doses, you'd be surprised. With the addition of a skinny leopard belt, your jeans and tee look feels brand new. Or how about teaming that LBD with a sexy pair of strappy animal print sandals?

Yeah, you get the idea.