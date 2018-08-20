Blake Lively Is Taking Menswear-Inspired Fashion to Another Level—See Her 6 Latest Looks

Blake Lively just turned the sidewalk into a fashion runway just before fall—perfect timing.

The Hollywood star has been out more than usual, promoting her new movie, A Simple Favor. And, her promo tour wardrobe is insanely amazing. Since Friday, she's been spotted in six suits of various fits, colors and patterns. Each one was standout in its own right, but worn back-to-back, these looks created a fall wardrobe that's well-suited for the fashion obsessed.

Prime example: her lavender linen suit, featuring frayed lapels. Ryan Reynolds' better half gave suiting a casual touch, pairing her look with a white button-down shirt and brown and white oxford shoes. She kept her beauty minimal with tousled tresses and barely-there makeup. Based on the hue and fabric, this is the perfect suit to transition from summer to fall.