Blake Lively Is Taking Menswear-Inspired Fashion to Another Level—See Her 6 Latest Looks

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 2:53 PM
Blake Lively just turned the sidewalk into a fashion runway just before fall—perfect timing.
The Hollywood star has been out more than usual, promoting her new movie, A Simple Favor. And, her promo tour wardrobe is insanely amazing. Since Friday, she's been spotted in six suits of various fits, colors and patterns. Each one was standout in its own right, but worn back-to-back, these looks created a fall wardrobe that's well-suited for the fashion obsessed.
Prime example: her lavender linen suit, featuring frayed lapels. Ryan Reynolds' better half gave suiting a casual touch, pairing her look with a white button-down shirt and brown and white oxford shoes. She kept her beauty minimal with tousled tresses and barely-there makeup. Based on the hue and fabric, this is the perfect suit to transition from summer to fall.
Whether or not you can afford to purchase more than five designer suits, there are valuable to lessons to be learned from Blake's style. The first lesson: Menswear looks good on women. With a few tweaks, traditionally masculine pieces can be just a feminine and fun as womenswear.
Don't know where to start? Let Blake lead the way with the 6 style lessons we learned from her press tour wardrobe below!
Suits aren't just for special occasions. In fact, the actress' suiting is perfect for sunny day in the park. Her lavender hue, linen fabric and delicately destroyed lapels relax the suiting style. Plus, the fit of her pants makes the outfit look as comfortable as it is chic.
Neon green is having a moment (as seen on Kim Kardashian and Blake this weekend). The trend requires you to be bold and the actress really went for it in this Versace suit with a matching knit top. Keeping it bright, she added blue jewelry and floral-printed pumps.
This three-piece suit is worthy of an applause. Between the tailoring, pinstripes and soft pink details of this Zimmermann ensemble, it's a look that effortlessly blends menswear and womenswear into a look fit for the star. The secret to this look of luxury, however, is the layering of the pinstripes. When the prints of vest, pants and jacket match is creates a fashion-forward style that can't be missed.
Then again, if you want to add a sexy edge, less is more. As seen with this epic Brunello Cucinelli outfit, opting out of a shirt is an easy way to bring your feminine appeal to suiting. The velvet fabric and Christian Louboutin heels don't hurt either.
Mixing prints is a great way add bold style to suiting. If there's one matching hue in both prints (like the teal color in the kaleidoscope-inspired print of her Bottega Veneta jacket and vest), you can most likely get away with wearing them together. There's no real rules here, just have fun with it!
On another note, wearing a brooch on your collar is great way to add a feminine touch to your suit.
Who said that ties were for men only? Blake demonstrates how to style a tie, wearing blue version with her Roland Mouret multicolored suit. To recreate the look, invest in a blue or black tie with a minimal pattern and add to your suit. Then, add your favorite brooch on top like the star's Lorraine Schwartz strawberry accessory.
