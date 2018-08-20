Jennifer Garner's Kids Make Rare Public Appearance at Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 2:07 PM
Jennifer Garner just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!
The 46-year-old Golden Globe winner was honored for her years of work on the big and small screens during a ceremony in Hollywood on Monday. And since it was a very special occasion for their mom, Garner's three kids made a rare public appearance at the ceremony, posing for photos alongside Garner. The actress shares Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, with her ex Ben Affleck, who did not attend the star ceremony.
Judy Greer, Bryan Cranston and Steve Carell, three of Garner's former co-stars, were there to help honor her on Monday. Greer even dished about working with Garner on 13 Going on 30 during her speech.
Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
During Garner's speech, she gave her kids a special shout-out, telling them that she loves them and that "this is about hard work and good luck and not a whole lot else."
Garner also mentioned how she talked to Tom Cruise's star on the Walk of Fame and how she wants him to know she does her own stunts too.
When asked how it feels to receive this honor surrounded by her family, friends and colleagues, Garner told E! News, "It is definitely one of the more surreal moments I've had." She later added that she feels "really lucky."
