Priyanka Chopra Somehow Finds an Even Bigger Engagement Ring

It looks like Priyanka Chopra's engagement sparkler from Nick Jonas has nothing on this new massive rock.
This weekend, the Quantico star and her famous fiancé celebrated their engagement and simultaneously confirmed the long-speculated news while in Mumbai with the couple's loved ones.
"Taken.. With all my heart and soul..," Chopra captioned a photo of the two gazing into each other's eyes while the bride-to-be's ring could be seen in the shot.
With the engagement news out of the bag, the two stars have been able to celebrate openly in the public eye and share snaps of the festivities throughout the weekend.
In a playful moment, Chopra posted a photo of herself sporting a larger-than-life ring—except there was a catch. It was actually just a balloon. "....oh that ring!!!" the star playfully wrote on Instagram.
Of course, it doesn't hold a candle to Chopra's real diamond from the 25-year-old crooner. E! News learned that Jonas went shopping for an engagement ring at Tiffany & Co. in London last month and shut down the store to ensure the utmost privacy. According to one jeweler's estimation, the star also shelled out a pretty penny for his future wife.
"Priyanka's ring is a high quality cushion cut weighing around 4 carats," Andrew Brown, president of WP Diamonds, told E! News. "It looks to be somewhere around a G color, VS1 clarity which, from Tiffany & Co, would have a value of around $200,000."
The two sounded very much in love as they sweetly gushed about each other on their social media accounts for the first time. "Wow congrats…He's the luckiest guy in the world," Jonas quipped on one of her posts.
"Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," the singer added on Instagram.
The couple was also showered with love from their extended family, including their future sister-in-law and fellow celeb, Sophie Turner, who is engaged to brother Joe Jonas.
"First I'm blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such a beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law," the Game of Thrones star wrote. "I'm so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both."
Congrats again, you two!