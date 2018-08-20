True Thompson Looks Pretty in Pink in Khloe Kardashian's New Photo

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday to share a new photo of True Thompson looking pretty in pink. The 4-month-old baby girl donned an adorable Lil Lemons dress and matching headband from Amazon. Her proud mama finished the look with a pair of sparkly stud earrings.

"Hi my sweet True!!" The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo. "Her chunky thighs are my weakness."

This isn't the first time the proud mama has shared footage of her darling daughter rocking the pink ensemble. Earlier this week, the Good American head shared videos of her baby girl donning the dress on Snapchat. The little one was all smiles as her mother tickled her tummy and played a little game of peek-a-boo.

"Who is this beautiful sweet girl?" Khloe asked her daughter. "Say, 'I'm True! That's me mom! I'm True.'"

