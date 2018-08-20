Inside the Secrets of Saved by the Bell: Why That Saturday Morning Magic Would Be So Hard to Reboot

After The College Years fizzled out, Diamond joined the cast of Saved by the Bell: The New Class in its second season and stayed for the duration, with Screech serving as Mr. Belding's assistant. After that ended in 2000 he started to make a career out of spoofing himself in stuff such as the otherwise-unfortunate Vince Vaughn-Jon Favreau reunion Made and 2003's Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star. He put out a sex tape, on purpose, in 2006 called Screeched, but he says it wasn't actually him in the video. In 2016 he was sentenced to four months in jail for disorderly conduct and carrying a weapon after being accused of stabbing a man in a late-2014 bar fight in Wisconsin; he was released a month early on good behavior credits. He insisted he was defending his fiancée and that he barely nicked the guy with his pocket knife.

After he got out of jail, he told Lopez on Extra, "It's pretty daunting, it's pretty scary going into that environment. I found that as long as you follow the rules and stay with the system, it works. You can get in and out unscathed." Weeks later he was arrested again for an alleged probation violation.

Diamond also claimed that he didn't actually write the 2009 purported tell-all Behind the Bell, which had nothing particularly nice to say about his castmates. Gosselaar's Franklin & Bash co-star Breckin Meyer said on HuffPost Live in 2014, "That guy is such a d--k. I need to say it. The Dustin thing is just so silly. It's just so negative and it always bums me out."

The former Zack Morris himself said about it: "My experience on the show was very positive and that's why when people say, 'Oh, you don't like talking about it.' It's like, No, I don't mind talking about it, I just don't really remember that time, and also everything I do remember was extremely positive."

Diamond told Lopez that his ghostwriter had a field day and, before he knew it, the book was being published as it was. "Imagine how I feel, I haven't talked to Marc-Paul or Elizabeth or Tiffani in ages, so I can't imagine what they think, and I'm hoping this will clear it up," Diamond said in 2016. "It wasn't me, I didn't write this. I was just as shocked and appalled."