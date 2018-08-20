Behind the Scenes of Queer Eye Season 3: The Laughs, the Hugs, the Outfits

Bobby shared what can only be called the definition of "squad goals."

While the guys have documented themselves filming, they've been careful not to reveal too much about the upcoming season, including the heroes they'll be helping.

In an interview with E! News, the Fab Five said nothing really has changed for season three, well, almost nothing. "We found something that really works, we found a way that we can really, truly, go in and help people and we want to keep doing the same. We don't want to change it, we want to keep doing exactly what we're doing and keep doing it even better," Bobby said.

"Season one and two we were like freshman," Karamo shared. "We were new to the whole thing. We were like, ‘OK, we're finding our footing.' And now we're going into sophomore year…so we are very confident of who we are and we are bringing our expertise out in a new way. So, what I would say has changed is us."

The cast also promised some more diversity. Karamo told us Netflix hears their concerns about making sure the show continues to be diverse and continues to "show people who don't feel represented that they are seen."