The Good Doctor Season 2 First Look Promises Dr. Shaun Murphy Will Provide "Hope"

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 10:00 AM
It's almost time for your appointment with The Good Doctor. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the new season two promo for ABC's The Good Doctor. In the video above, get reacquainted (or meet for the first time) with Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), one of the newest doctors at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.
"Shaun has a uniquely gifted mind," Richard Schiff's Dr. Aaron Glassman says in the video's voiceover. "He faces challenges none of us could ever imagine."
Shaun Murphy has autism and savant syndrome, which make him a stellar surgeon, however, there are difficulties he faces, as Dr. Glassman says, that other doctors do not.
"Like every one of us he's made mistakes…Shaun gives people hope. Including me," he says.
ABC
The season ended with Dr. Glassman revealing his inoperable glioma (a type of tumor), with just months to live.
"David [Shore, executive producer] has some really wonderful things in store," executive producer Daniel Dae Kim previously told E! News about season two. "Some really nice character turns. Freddie's journey—Shaun's journey—is going to have a couple of twists and turns that I find incredibly compelling..."
"I'm hoping to continue to explore these themes and these issues and throwing Dr. Murphy into more situations where he's challenged and where he has a unique insight," Shore previously said about the new season. "Because I think the show superficially is about Dr. Murphy learning how to navigate the world, but I think on a deeper level, the show is much more of what Dr. Murphy has to teach us."
The medical drama was the No. 1 new broadcast drama of the 2017-2018 season, averaging 16.7 million viewers for the year.
The Good Doctor returns Monday, Sept. 24 on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?