This American Horror Story: Apocalypse Cast Photo of the Coven Witches Is Amazing, But Now We Have Questions

Surprise, witch. Bet you thought you've seen the last of them…but the witches of American Horror Story: Coven are back. Well, almost all of them. American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy took to social media to share first look images of several returning players from AHS: Coven who will appear in the upcoming American Horror Story: Apocalypse. All your favorites were there. Sort of.

Murphy revealed the cast photo featuring Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode, Stevie Nicks as Stevie Nicks, Lily Rabe as Misty Day, Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery, Taissa Farmiga as Zoe Benson, Gabourey Sidibe as Queenie and Frances Conroy as Myrtle Snow on Twitter, and one of just Paulson, Nicks and Rabe on Instagram and we have questions. Lots of questions.