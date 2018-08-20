Nicki Minaj Calls Out Spotify, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Over Album Promotion

Nicki Minaj is not pleased with the promotion of her latest album, Queen.

On Sunday, Billboard reported that Travis Scott's album, Astroworld, held the top spot on the Billboard 200 charts this week, with Minaj's Queen debuting at No. 2. Then, around the same time the report was published, Minaj took to social media to share her thoughts on her album sales and how Kylie Jenner helped promote her beau Scott's album and tour.

Taking to Twitter, Minaj shared a screenshot of Jenner's Instagram post, which said that she and baby Stormi Webster are "ready" for Scott's tour, sharing a link to buy his tour merch and album.

"Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn't have the #1 album this week," Minaj tweeted along with the screenshot. "I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I'll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries."