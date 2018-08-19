Rihanna Is a Beautiful Bridesmaid in BFF's Wedding in Barbados

Rihanna was by her BFF's side on her special day.

The "Stay" singer was a bridesmaid in her longtime pal Sonita Alexander's wedding in Barbados on Saturday. Photos show Rihanna and her fellow bridesmaids looking beautiful in navy blue dresses as they supported their pal at the ceremony. Rihanna also shared a selfie with the bride on Instagram as they got ready for the ceremony in silk robes on Saturday.

The superstar was spotted at the airport arriving to her native Barbados on Friday ahead of her friend's wedding. It was just three years ago that Rihanna proved she's the most badass bridesmaid ever.