Hailey Baldwin Calls Justin Bieber Her "Absolute Best Friend" in Sweet Instagram Post

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Aug. 19, 2018 4:29 PM

All the feels.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are all loved up in a new post on the 21-year-old model's Instagram. In the sweet snap, Baldwin is seated on her fiancé's lap while they appear to be out on a boat together. "Absolute best friend," Baldwin captioned the photo, in which she proudly displays her engagement ring.

The couple has been on the go for the past couple of days. On Saturday, Bieber and Baldwin were spotted in Stratford, Ontario. Then on Sunday, fans of the couple spotted them out and about in Skaneateles, New York, which could be where the photo of the couple on the boat was taken.

Everything We Know About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Wedding

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

BACKGRID

It was just over a month ago that Bieber proposed to Baldwin while on vacation in the Bahamas.

"The proposal was a very happy moment and Hailey was taken off guard," a source told E! News following the July engagement. "Her face was in shock but you could tell they are both so in love."

While another insider added, "Justin is happier than ever and wants to be with Hailey. His family is very supportive and know he has been at his best lately. Everyone is very happy for him."

Shortly after news of their engagement broke, the "Baby" singer took to social media to confirm the exciting relationship update.

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," he wrote. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

