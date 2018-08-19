Bristol Palin's Ex Levi Johnston and Wife Sunny to Appear on Teen Mom OG

Bristol Palin's ex Levi Johnston will also be appearing on Teen Mom OG this season, according to his wife Sunny Johnston.

Last month, it was revealed that the daughter of Sarah Palin would be joining the upcoming season of the MTV show. Bristol confirmed the news on Instagram in July, telling her social media followers, "I am excited to join MTV's 'Teen Mom OG.' I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey."

On Saturday, Sunny responded to questions about Teen Mom during a Q&A on her Instagram Story, including one question asking if she and Levi would appear on the show, which she replied "yes."