It Turns Out Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves Might Actually Be Married

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Aug. 19, 2018 10:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Who said movies can't reflect real life? Unless, of course, the lines between film and reality are a bit blurred.

Winona Ryder can sympathize. The Stranger Things actress explained to Entertainment Weekly that she and Keanu Reeves might have actually gotten married while filming Dracula in 1992. In the Francis Ford Coppola rendition of the Bram Stoker novel, Ryder plays Mina Murray, the fiancée of Jonathan Harker (Reeves). As it turns out, Coppola called in a real Romanian priest to preside over the fictional characters' marriage, but perhaps it wasn't all make-believe.

"I swear to god I think we're married in real life," she said. "We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married."

When Reeves asked if they "said yes" to the marriage, Ryder reminded him that the union happened on Valentine's Day.

"Oh my gosh, we're married," The Matrix actor replied.

Congrats to the not-so-newly-weds? 

Read

A Stranger Comeback: How Winona Ryder Embraced Acting Her Age After Scandal, Heartbreak and a Break From Hollywood

Appropriately, Ryder and Reeves are starring in a new movie called Destination Wedding together. They both play wedding guests "who develop a mutual affection for each other despite themselves," according to IMDB.

The Heathers star has made quite the comeback since her nonstop acting days in the '80s and '90s. The early 2000s weren't as successful for her. "I just went through a tough time," she told Marie Claire back in 2017.

But that phase seems to be over. She made a splash as Joyce Byers in Netflix's Stranger Things, which has since developed a massive following. She said to the magazine that returning to the limelight and her rejuvenated fame is "overwhelming."

The era of the "Winonaissance" is far from over, but the same can't necessarily be said for her overseas marriage (?) to Keanu Reeves.

Hey, stranger things have happened.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Winona Ryder , , Weddings , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Alec Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Is Not Thrilled About Ireland Baldwin's Sexy Instagram Photos

Jennifer Garner

Why Jennifer Garner's Kids Think of Her as a "Squishy Mom"

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Celebs, Birthday

Cara Delevingne Celebrates Birthday with Ashley Benson and Other Stars

Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear Returns to Social Media Amid Legal and Personal Turmoil

Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Instagram

Matthew Lewis and Tom Felton Have Mini Harry Potter Reunion—But Neville Longbottom Is Gryffindor Forever

Jennifer Lopez Feature

All She Has: How Jennifer Lopez Set a New Bar for Modern Multi-Hyphenates

Ariana Grande, The Tonight Show

All the Highs and Lows From Ariana Grande's Whirlwind Year

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.