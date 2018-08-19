Alec Baldwin Is Not Thrilled About Ireland Baldwin's Sexy Instagram Photos

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Dad, quit looking at my Instagram!
Alec Baldwin, 60, follows his eldest daughter, model Ireland Baldwin, on the social network. There, she occasionally shares professionally shot topless and even nude pics. So, you can imagine that that makes the actor feel a little uncomfortable.
On Saturday, Ireland, 22, posted a photo of herself on the back of a motorcycle, wearing a black bikini and brown cowboy boots while showcasing her behind. Needless to say, Alec was not thrilled about it.
"No. Just...no," he wrote in a comment.
Fellow actor Josh Brolin, 50, on the other hand, seemed to dig the photo, posting three flexed bicep emojis as a comment.
This is not the first time Alec has voiced disapproval of Ireland's racy Instagram photos.
Last summer, she posted a pic of her posing topless and he commented, "There you go again..."
Under another almost topless photo Ireland posted in July, Alec wrote, "Oy veh."
Josh was impressed then as well, writing, "Great pic."
He also responded to Alec, writing, "Hahahha. Grown up girls. I got one too."
Ireland is the eldest of the actor's four children and his only child with ex-wife Kim Basinger. Ireland and Alec made headlines in 2007, when she was 11, when a nasty voicemail he left her leaked online and went viral. He had called his daughter a "rude, thoughtless little pig" for not answering his call. The recording was contained in a sealed court file in the actor's custody fight with Basinger.
Alec and Ireland have since poked fun at the incident.