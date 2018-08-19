Why Jennifer Garner's Kids Think of Her as a "Squishy Mom"

She's not a regular mom—she's a "squishy mom."

Jennifer Garner, star of the upcoming movie Peppermint, recently sat down with E! News and opened up about her kids, training for the movie and her return to TV.

It's well-known that Garner already defines mom goals on Instagram—from selling Girl Scout cookies to turning herself in a meme—but she doesn't necessarily hope her kids know how badass she really is. Instead, she's known to them as something else: "squishy mom." According to Garner, "I think they think of me as capable and able to handle things as needed."

With such a time-consuming job that requires you to be someone else for months at a time, Garner finds relief and warmth when she comes home after a tough or emotional day. The Peppermint actress explained her mentality about staying grounded: "At the end of the day you get to go home to your real life kids and realize this is all pretend. My job is crazy but it is pretend and my life is beautiful. So It's pretty easy to go home and hug your kids and bounce back."