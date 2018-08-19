Heather Locklear Returns to Social Media Amid Legal and Personal Turmoil

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Heather Locklear is back on Instagram amid months of legal and personal turmoil, which includes two arrests and time in rehab.
The 56-year-old Melrose Place alum posted on Saturday night a photo of her beloved Maltese dog, Mister, wearing a pair of sunglasses.
"Sun shining day," Locklear wrote in the post, her first since April.
It is unclear where the photo was taken or if Locklear is still in a treatment facility.
In June, it was reported that she was checking into rehab to treat alcohol abuse and mental health issues, after she was arrested for battery on a police officer and emergency personnel at her home in Thousand Oaks, California. It reportedly marked the seventh time Locklear, who has battled personal turmoil for years, had sought treatment in rehab.
Police had said cops were called to Locklear's residence to investigate a disturbance and found the actress "extremely intoxicated" and arguing with family and friends. As the officers tried to separate her from the group, she allegedly assaulted a deputy, leading to her arrest. An ambulance was called so she could get medically cleared and as she was being treated, she allegedly kicked an EMT. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and later booked in jail, police had said.
Days earlier, Locklear was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold after a family member claimed the actress had threatened suicide.
In February, Locklear was arrested after an alleged confrontation with her boyfriend Chris Heisser. Police said she allegedly kicked, pushed and shouted at cops who had arrived to investigate the incident. She was formally charged with battery on a peace officer and pleaded not guilty. Two weeks after her arrest, she checked into a treatment center.
Locklear is due to appear in court on August 30.