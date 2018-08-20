10 Things You Never Knew About Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha's "Meant to Be" Collaboration

If it's meant to be, it'll be, it'll be a massive hit!

For music fans that listen to pop, country or Top 40 radio, chances are you've heard Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha's huge hit titled "Meant to Be."

The track has resonated with critics and listeners alike while also earning a nomination for Best Collaboration at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

So why can't pop culture fans get enough of this track? "I think this song has a really powerful, universal message that fans are connecting with. It shows me that this song is anointed by the best writer there is, the Lord," Tyler Hubbard shared with E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's award show. "With every unexpected surprise in the 'Meant to Be' story, God was showing himself to be stronger than any tradition or genre."

Another unexpected surprise is the simple fact that Florida Georgia Line is the only country group nominated for a VMA this year.

"That is super surreal and really humbling," Brian Kelley shared with us after receiving the news. "It inspires us to get back in the studio and create more music!"

Before tonight's live show, we wanted to drop 10 facts about the song that has become a huge 2018 favorite. And while you may know every word to the track, you may not know these stories behind the song.