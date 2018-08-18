2 Chainz Marries Kesha Ward in Star-Studded Miami Ceremony

2 Chainz is finally a married man!

The rapper, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, and his longtime girlfriend, Kesha Ward, said "I do" in front of family and friends on Saturday, his rep confirmed. The two tied the knot at the Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami, which was once the home to the late designer Gianni Versace.

The groom wore a formal tux for the ceremony while his bride wore a mermaid-style gown. A video shows Ward walking down the aisle to John Legend's "All of Me."

The couple tied the knot in front of several celebrity guests, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Lil Wayne and more.

Their nuptials come just four months after the rapper proposed to Ward on the red carpet of the Met Gala in May. The pair, both clad in custom Versace, turned heads when they suddenly got engaged on the steps leading to the star-studded event.

However, their Met Gala engagement was not the first time the "We Own It" performer got down on one knee to ask for Kesha's hand in marriage. Back in 2013, 2 Chainz very publicly proposed to the mother of his three children at the BET Awards.