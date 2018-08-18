Mariah Carey Saw a Shark And Was Not Happy About It

There are two things that Mariah Carey thinks don't belong together: a shark and her yacht.

The singer posted a video on Instagram that shows her reaction to a shark swimming near her boat in the perfectly blue water. Carey, who was wearing a black wet suit with green lining, spoke to the camera about how unhappy she was with the shark's presence. "This is not okay," she said. "I know this is a shark and I'm not supposed to be scared, but I'm scared!"

While walking away from the camera, she laughed and exclaimed, "I'm upset!" She did not, however, break into song and dance while quoting Drake.

Off camera, one of her kids asks why she's upset. While the camera pans on the shark, Carey is heard saying, "He's huuuuuge!"

The Always Be My Baby songstress is vacationing with her 7-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, who she had with ex-husband Nick Cannon.