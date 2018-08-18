Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Visit Her Native Hungary Amid Dating Rumors

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin recently visited her hometown of Budapest, Hungary together, weeks after sparking romance rumors.

The 26-year-old former Disney Channel star and the 24-year-old Hungarian Victoria's Secret model partied at the 2018 Sziget music festival and hung out with friends, as well as fans.

Palvin posted on her Instagram on Thursday a pic of her and Sprouse after the event, writing, "Post Sziget exhaustion."

Instagram user @itsmekatherinne shared a photo of herself hanging out with the two.

"They were out with friends in Budapest, and I happened to be there with my friends, so I came up to Barbara and we talked for a bit, as I've met her before too," she told E! News. "They were being casual drinking at a bar called City Center, next to the river. They were with friends but you could definitely tell they were coupled up."