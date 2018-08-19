All She Has: How Jennifer Lopez Set a New Bar for Modern Multi-Hyphenates

Instead, she first broke ground in her early career as a member of the early '90s dance troupe, The Fly Girls, on the sketch comedy TV show, In Living Color. But, as a self-described "camera hog" influenced by the movie musicals of her childhood, it wasn't long before she was on the silver screen and in the studio.

"I watched a lot of musicals because of my mom and that influenced me very much in the fact that a career in this business would have to be all three," she explained to James Lipton on Inside the Actors Studio.

She inched closer toward movie star with films like Money Train and Jack before landing the role of a lifetime as Selena Quintanilla in the eponymous 1997 film. By 27, she was a Golden Globe nominee. Not before long, the star was pulling triple duty as an actress, dancer and singer as her debut studio album, On the 6, charted in the Billboard 200 top 10 and was certified triple platinum in the United States in 1999.

"I always thought I could do both and there was no switch [from acting to singing]," she told People. "For me I was going to continue doing movies while I made this album. It was always part of my plan."