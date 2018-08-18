Ariana Grande Opens Up About Pete Davidson's Non-"Googly" Proposal

Pete Davidson's proposal to Ariana Grande was romantic but certainly not "googly."

The 24-year-old SNL star and comedian's engagement to the 25-year-old pop star was confirmed in June amid a whirlwind romance. Davidson proposed to Grande with a $93,000 diamond ring, which he obtained in May. On Friday's episode of the Zach Sang Show, Grande opened up about her fiancé's proposal to her.

"It was just really simple and really sweet," she said. "We were just like hanging out and he had a ring and he just asked me. It was really sweet. He didn't get on the knee or anything, thank God...oh my God, that would've been so googly."

"I'm not like a very traditional person, so the fact that I'm even getting married is something I never even saw coming," she continued. "I never saw that coming, like, I never wanted that, like, I was, 'F--k that, there's no point.' I was like, 'What's the point?' And then I kinda understood it when it was like, with the right person."

Davidson and Grande, who recently moved into a $16 million New York apartment that she bought for them, have spoken about their engagement several times in the press in recent weeks as she promotes her new album Sweetener.

The two met in 2016 on SNL when she was hosting and serving as the musical guest. She had long harbored a crush on him, Grande said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week that after she left the writer's room after working on sketches with Davidson, she jokingly said to her tour manager, "I'm marrying him 100 percent."

"The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow,'" Davidson told GQ.

