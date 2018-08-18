Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Engagement Celebration in India

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 18, 2018 8:05 AM
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their engagement with both of their families in her native India on Saturday.
The 36-year-old Quantico actress and the 25-year-old singer had gotten engaged several weeks ago and confirmed their engagement on Saturday on Instagram, with photos from their traditional Roka ceremony in Mumbai. Nick and his parents had arrived in the city earlier this week to take part in engagement festivities hosted by her family, who he had met on a previous visit in June.
At the Roka ceremony, one of several traditional pre-wedding events typically held for engaged couples in India, Priyanka wore a yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture salwar suit and Nick sported an ivory kurta churidar.
She posted on her Instagram photos from the ceremony, including a pic of her and Nick praying and a photo of them with his parents, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas and her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Sidharth Chopra. The couple was also joined by many friends, including the actress' Bollywood friends.
"The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings," Priyanka wrote.
The families are expected to continue the celebration at an engagement party later on Saturday.
A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on
I always knew one thing was certain, she deserved true love.❤️ Then her Prince came along for real... not to rescue her because god knows she does that all on her own and HOW! #globaldomination #newagefairytale ... But someone to love her the way she loves, laugh with her endlessly, keep it 💯 & live the happily ever after that everyone who wants to love and be loved deserve. We’ve had many chats on love over pancakes & in planes & you know I’ve always wanted you to shine in love the way you do now! I am beyond happy for you @priyankachopra @nickjonas you make love look so easy, beautiful & special... Congratulations ❤️ #roka #happytears 💍😍
A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on
More than 200 people have been invited, including many guests from the United States, indianexpress.com reported.
A post shared by Sudeep Dutt (@sudeepdutt) on
The moment..... happy happy.❤❤❤❤
A post shared by Sudeep Dutt (@sudeepdutt) on
"So happy for the engagement of our son @nickjonas and we welcome @priyankachopra into our family with love and excitement," Nick's father wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the happy couple that his son had posted.
Nick's brothers were not spotted. His brother Joe Jonas was seen with fiancé and Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner in New York City a day earlier. They and brother Kevin Jonas offered their congratulations to Priyanka and Nick on Instagram.
"I couldn't be happier for my brother," Joe wrote. "Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you."
"Wow. First I'm blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I'm so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra," Sophia wrote. "I love you both @nickjonas."
"Congratulations @nickjonas and @priyankachopra!!!" Kevin said on his Instagram Story.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?