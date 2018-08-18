Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Engagement Celebration in India

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 18, 2018 8:05 AM

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their engagement with both of their families in her native India on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Quantico actress and the 25-year-old singer had gotten engaged several weeks ago and confirmed their engagement on Saturday on Instagram, with photos from their traditional Roka ceremony in Mumbai. Nick and his parents had arrived in the city earlier this week to take part in engagement festivities hosted by her family, who he had met on a previous visit in June.

At the Roka ceremony, one of several traditional pre-wedding events typically held for engaged couples in India, Priyanka wore a yellow Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture salwar suit and Nick sported an ivory kurta churidar.

She posted on her Instagram photos from the ceremony, including a pic of her and Nick praying and a photo of them with his parents, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas and her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Sidharth Chopra. The couple was also joined by many friends, including the actress' Bollywood friends.

"The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings," Priyanka wrote.

The families are expected to continue the celebration at an engagement party later on Saturday.

More than 200 people have been invited, including many guests from the United States, indianexpress.com reported.

"So happy for the engagement of our son @nickjonas and we welcome @priyankachopra into our family with love and excitement," Nick's father wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the happy couple that his son had posted.

Nick's brothers were not spotted. His brother Joe Jonas was seen with fiancé and Game of ThronesSophie Turner in New York City a day earlier. They and brother Kevin Jonas offered their congratulations to Priyanka and Nick on Instagram.

"I couldn't be happier for my brother," Joe wrote. "Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you."

"Wow. First I'm blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I'm so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra," Sophia wrote. "I love you both @nickjonas."

"Congratulations @nickjonas and @priyankachopra!!!" Kevin said on his Instagram Story.

