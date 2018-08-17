Ben Affleck Spotted on Date With Playboy Model Shauna Sexton

All eyes were on Ben Affleck last night when he was spotted with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

The Batman star kept it low-key for the outing to Nobu on Thursday night, wearing dark jeans, a green shirt and a navy-blue jacket, while the 22-year-old wore an eye-catching nude body-con dress.

His outing with the young model comes on the heels of the Oscar winner learning that girlfriend Lindsay Shookus was not going to be moving to Los Angeles as previously planned. According to an insider, "He feels it is over with Lindsay."

But regardless of what's happening between the two, "He is not happy that there were photos."