Investigating Britney Spears' Financial Empire as Child Support Battle Continues

In court documents, Federline stated that his income has decreased significantly since the last time their agreement was modified. He also estimated his income at $3,000 a month, "less than 1 percent" of Spears' estimated income. Federline went on to say in the documents that because he's less of a "name" now compared to years earlier, his income has been negatively affected. Federline stated that he cannot provide a similar lifestyle for their two kids as Spears can, and as a result, he is requesting more child support "to provide some sort of remote parity between the lifestyles."

"We tried to see if we could voluntarily come to an agreement on what the increased number of child support would be and in the process for doing that, [Britney's team] came back with several conditions that were not acceptable," Federline's attorney told E! News in a statement at the time. "As a result, Kevin had to file a formal request that the court determine what the appropriate amount for child support is. If the court decides that this should be a reasonable needs order, then we're going to use expert testimony to establish what the reasonable needs are of the minor children."