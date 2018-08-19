Kris Jenner Scolds Scott Disick After He "F--ks Up" in Miami on KUWTK

Kris Jenner does not have time to play! Especially when it comes to her art.

On this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris scolds Scott Disick after he goes M.I.A. on Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble during a trip to Miami for Art Basel.

"You invited Corey to Art Basel so you could look at pieces for your home and then you bailed," Kris insisted. "If you're gonna go do Art Basel then go do Art Basel. Don't do Art Basel and pretend like it's spring break."

"I didn't think it was the worst thing to be able to go away for a few days and chill," Scott said.

"But when you f--k up, you don't just f--k up a little bit, you f--k up," Kris scolded. "Sometimes these little setbacks, you know, can cost you dearly."

Kris wanted to be involved in Scott's projects, but not if he was still up to his old shenanigans.

"I don't want to be excited to be doing this with my partner who's M.I.A. in Miami somewhere. Get it?" Kris stressed.