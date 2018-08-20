EXCLUSIVE!

2018 MTV VMAs: Everything You Didn't See on TV

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, 2018 VMAs performers

Getty Images/WireImage

Today's the day! The 2018 MTV VMAs have arrived!

In just a few hours all of your favorite celebs will take their seats inside of Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the annual music ceremony. While the show is being broadcast on TV, we're going to be bringing you all of the exclusive behind-the-scenes details from the ceremony that cameras didn't catch.

Want to know which stars are chatting inside the award show? Want to know which celebs are dancing in their seats during the star-studded performances? Don't worry, because E! News will be here to tell you all of those important details!

Read

Cardi B to Open 2018 MTV VMAs One Month After Giving Birth

So keep checking back here throughout the evening to get all of the exclusive scoop from the 2018 MTV VMAs!

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards airs Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 MTV VMAs , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories , Exclusives
Latest News
ESC: Trendsetters at Work, Bychari

This Trendsetter Went From $100 to Frosting Kate Hudson

Ben Affleck, Shauna Sexton

Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton Fuel Romance Rumors With Fast Food Run

Bam Margera

Bam Margera Claims He Was Robbed at Gunpoint in Colombia

Nicki Minaj, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Spotify, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Over Album Promotion

Bebe Rexha, Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard, Florida Georgia Line

10 Things You Never Knew About Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha's "Meant to Be" Collaboration

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari_107

Big Apple Bound! Kristin Cavallari Goes Into Full Mogul Mode in NYC on Very Cavallari

Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kris Jenner Scolds Scott Disick After He "F--ks Up" in Miami on KUWTK

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.