All the Details on Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maloney’s Romantic Rome Getaway

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are on a romantic Roman holiday.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the New York art dealer have been dating for at least two months and recently traveled to Europe together. Last week, Lawrence and Maroney visited Paris. This week, vacationed in Rome.

Lawrence and Maroney were photographed walking together in the city, hand-in-hand, on Thursday. The actress wore a black reverse halter-style maxi dress and pink hat, while her beau sported a white T-shirt and khakis.

The two arrived in the Italian capital a couple of days ago and have since visited the Galleria Borghese, the Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri church, the ancient Baths of Diocletian and the Villa Borghese gardens, E! News has learned.