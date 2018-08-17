Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Take Their Romance to Berlin for Private Getaway

They're taking the PDA to the streets!

Before the summer season comes to an end, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song decided to pack their bags and head to Berlin, Germany for a vacation.

Lucky for fans, the couple took their romance public where photographers couldn't help but capture their chemistry. While strolling through Friedrichshain, the pair was seen holding hands and staying close as they explored the city.

Brenda looked summer ready in denim shorts, a black T-shirt and a camera around her neck to capture any unforgettable sights. She completed her look with a Coach shoulder bag.

As for Macaulay, he got sporty with a USA Basketball jersey, denim jeans and a striped button-down as he carried a bag full of possible souvenirs.