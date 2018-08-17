Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Take Their Romance to Berlin for Private Getaway

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 12:04 PM

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song

They're taking the PDA to the streets!

Before the summer season comes to an end, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song decided to pack their bags and head to Berlin, Germany for a vacation.

Lucky for fans, the couple took their romance public where photographers couldn't help but capture their chemistry. While strolling through Friedrichshain, the pair was seen holding hands and staying close as they explored the city.

Brenda looked summer ready in denim shorts, a black T-shirt and a camera around her neck to capture any unforgettable sights. She completed her look with a Coach shoulder bag.

As for Macaulay, he got sporty with a USA Basketball jersey, denim jeans and a striped button-down as he carried a bag full of possible souvenirs.

Celebs on Vacation

It's a rare sighting for a couple that has maintained their privacy as they've developed a strong bond overtime.

In fact, romance rumors first sparked last July when the pair enjoyed a dinner date at Craig's in Hollywood.

Since then, the pair has occasionally posted photos of each other on Instagram. They've enjoyed trips to Knott's Scary Farm and Paris. And most recently, Macaulay expressed his hopes of starting a family with the former Disney Channel star.

"This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," he shared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "I mean, we've definitely been practicing."

The actor added, "I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable."

Enjoy your getaway you two!

