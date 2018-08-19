Big Apple Bound! Kristin Cavallari Goes Into Full Mogul Mode in NYC on Very Cavallari

Go, go, go!

It was mogul mode for Kristin Cavallari on this week's all-new Very Cavallari, as the Uncommon James boss headed to New York City in order to promote her cookbook True Roots. While The Hills alum was eager to promote her latest venture, she was stressed about leaving Nashville since her store was days away from opening.

"So let's talk about the store for a second, because I'm going to New York and obviously it's horrible timing," the mother of three relayed to her employees. "We gotta really get people here that first day."

As a team, the Uncommon James squad walked through everything they were working on for the store's upcoming launch.

"We're on it, you can relax," Shannon Ford promised her boss. "Have fun in New York."

"Alright, hold it down," Kristin warned her team.