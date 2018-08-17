Inside Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's First Year of Parenthood

First come paradise, then comes marriage, then comes the joys of parenthood.

While the Bachelor franchise is filled with heartbreak and shocking splits, ABC's hit reality shows also feature more than a few love stories worth celebrating time and time again.

One of the success stories belongs to Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert who found their happily ever after thanks to Bachelor in Paradise.

Today, the couple is celebrating daughter Emerson's first birthday. At the same time, both mom and dad are reminders of the possibilities that come with signing up for Bachelor Nation.

"One year ago, a tiny scrunch face surprised us four weeks early and changed our hearts forever. Thank you for choosing me as your momma, Emerson," Jade shared on Instagram Friday morning. "Words can't describe what you mean to us, we love you so much! Happy Birthday, baby girl! (also, everyone be prepared to be probably spammed with birthday pics all weekend!)"