Inside Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's First Year of Parenthood

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 17, 2018 10:21 AM
First come paradise, then comes marriage, then comes the joys of parenthood.
While the Bachelor franchise is filled with heartbreak and shocking splits, ABC's hit reality shows also feature more than a few love stories worth celebrating time and time again.
One of the success stories belongs to Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert who found their happily ever after thanks to Bachelor in Paradise.
Today, the couple is celebrating daughter Emerson's first birthday. At the same time, both mom and dad are reminders of the possibilities that come with signing up for Bachelor Nation.
"One year ago, a tiny scrunch face surprised us four weeks early and changed our hearts forever. Thank you for choosing me as your momma, Emerson," Jade shared on Instagram Friday morning. "Words can't describe what you mean to us, we love you so much! Happy Birthday, baby girl! (also, everyone be prepared to be probably spammed with birthday pics all weekend!)"
That weekend will include a "retro pool party" that promises to include lots of palm leaves and flamingos.
But in the last 12 months, fans have been able to witness this couple's joy as they explore their own parenthood journey.
Whether enjoying trips to the grocery store with mom, savoring pool time with dad or visiting paradise with several Bachelor Nation members, Emerson has experienced plenty of love from those around her. In fact, she's developed a big fan base with 128,000 followers on Instagram.
"Her birthday is today! I was feeling sad about it, but she just learned how to put her arms around my neck and squeeze me tight in a hug, and now I'm a happy puddle of emotions thinking of her growth over the last year," Jade shared in an Instagram Q&A with fans. "So proud to be her mommy."
Tanner added, "Can't believe my baby girl is 1 today... you and your momma have made this last year the best year of my life... you can stop growing up now, k? love ya kid... @emmy_tolbert."
That's not to say everything has been a walk in the party. After welcoming baby Emerson, Jade opened up about her birth experience in a YouTube video and blog post. As it turns out, the surprise birth included some health scares.
"Words just fell short to how beautiful, exhilarating, spiritual, painful, sometimes scary, imperfectly perfect my birth experience was," Jade shared with readers.
In fact, a knot was found in Emerson's umbilical cord that "could've cut off all nutrients to Emerson and she would've died."
Jade continued, "We are very lucky she came early or her nutrients, blood, and oxygen could've been completely cut off from her in the womb from the knot."
As followers know, Emerson has been able to experience so many unforgettable memories already. From family trips to Disney World and Kansas City Royals baseball games, to vacations in St. Lucia and New York City, this baby girl has experienced her own version of paradise.
And perhaps the fun is only beginning for a baby girl who is showered with love from both mom and dad.
"I've fallen for these two and I can't get up," Jade previously joked on Instagram after celebrating Emerson's first Christmas with Tanner while wearing matching pajamas.
Tanner added, "Lucky dad right here."
How Beyoncé and Serena Williams Are Changing the Conversation About Motherhood in Hollywood and It’s About Time
Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Decoded: "Soulmate" Pete Davidson, Mac Miller and Her Touching Manchester Tribute
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?